Telegraph: Russia attacks Ukraine's defense industry

Russia is targeting Ukraine's defense industry to weaken its military capabilities. This is how a British newspaper assessed the actions of Russian troops The Telegraph.

“The British Ministry of Defense said that Moscow’s strikes with about a hundred high-velocity projectiles on Kyiv and Kharkov (…) were likely aimed at Ukrainian drone and missile production facilities,” the authors of the material wrote.

It is noted that the purpose of Russia’s attack is to weaken Ukraine’s military and industrial potential and limit its ability to strike.

Earlier, former US Armed Forces officer and political scientist Scott Bennett said that the conflict in Ukraine is essentially over, since Russia has already won it. According to the expert, Russia is “invincible and will never be extinguished.”