British politician Curtain appeals to NATO with demand after Putin’s words

The countries of the North Atlantic need to strive to de-escalate the conflict in Ukraine and stop being hostile to Russia. This is about stated The leader of the British Heritage Party, David Curtain, on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

“Russian President Vladimir Putin warns NATO countries against allowing the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) to strike Russian territory with Western long-range weapons, since Moscow will regard this as a direct act of aggression by the alliance against the country,” the politician noted.