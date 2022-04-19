Britain Another million jobs are now open in the UK – “I would immediately hire anyone I could get”

There are already almost 1.3 million job vacancies in the UK. After the pandemic, the economy recovered, but companies did not have enough workers. Because of Brexit, people are not allowed in EU countries either.

London

A Londoner Restaurant Manager Elena Adriana Dinu hopes for only one thing: If only someone would agree to come to work.

And not just someone but preferably 20 people. So big is the shortage of manpower in the restaurant.

“I would immediately hire anyone I could get. We need people for all jobs, and we don’t even have to have previous experience. ”

Dinu runs the restaurant of the Comptoir Libanais chain, which specializes in Lebanese food, close to the popular shopping street Oxford Street.

There are plenty of diners, as central London is once again full of people after the pandemic has subsided.

The workforce, on the other hand, is nowhere to be found.

“I guess the subsidies are too good,” says Dinu, who moved from Romania to London eight years ago.

He himself makes two consecutive shifts six days a week. Other restaurant managers are reportedly stretching in the same way.

The Lebanese chain restaurant appeals to passers-by to get jobs there. There are a variety of tasks on offer.

Usually restaurant advertising focuses on food, but Comptoir Libanais advertises vacancies both at its window and door and at the counter.

Other companies have entered the same race.

In every other cuphouse and shop in central London, there seems to be a shortage of workers. Join our joyful team, one message after another.

Britain is now plagued by labor shortages. British Statistics released in April figures according to the country, a record 1.28 million jobs are open.

Shortage of manpower afflicts all sectors. More people are needed for buildings, hotels and restaurants, industry, the arts and entertainment, health and social care, and agriculture, as well as transport companies.

There are two main reasons: the pandemic and Britain’s EU gap, the Brexit.

The two-year interest rate pandemic hit the labor market, and not everyone returned to their former jobs.

Some found their vocation elsewhere. Some, on the other hand, withdrew completely from working life due to age or illness or caring for relatives.

The popular Pret Sandwich Chain Restaurant is looking for employees in London, promising a good salary and benefits as well as great advancement opportunities.

Fresh figures according to the British employment rate is 75.5. It is still lower than before the corona pandemic.

The unemployment rate is 3.8. There are more than one in five Britain aged 16-64 out of the labor market. Britain has a population of over 67 million.

Brexit also affects the supply of labor, as EU citizens can no longer move to Britain freely.

Prior to Brexit, a large number of workers came from low-wage sectors, such as agriculture, the food industry and the hotel and restaurant sector, especially in Eastern and Central Europe.

Migrants are now required to have a visa and a decent income level.

Due to the pandemic, there is a shortage of staff and the store is closed, says a note in a jewelery window in central London.

Employee is also looking for a shoe store near the lively shopping district of Marylebone in central London.

The job has been open for about a month now, and six applicants have even been admitted until the interview. The right one just hasn’t been found.

“This is a small design company and we can’t hire just anyone. The person has to be just right, ”says Tracey Neuls, who runs the shoe store Julio de la Vega.

Julio de la Vega, a shoe store manager, has been looking for a coworker for about a month.

What exactly is the right person?

I hear someone who can do more than just help with a trade in a hurry. There is a type in the search who would have special skills in social media or public relations, for example.

The London design shoe store has been looking for an employee for a month who would have special skills in addition to basic sales.

“We would have actually needed him already last week. Foreign tourists have returned to London, and now there is a rush again, ”says de la Vega, a native of Spain.

A stone’s throw from the shoe store, the crowd is looking for two popular lunch restaurant chains: the Pret sandwich chain and the French-style Paul chain. Both have put a job advertisement in their window.

If the chains are not attractive, there would also be a short distance to the traditional Silvios sandwich bar-café, which was founded in 1954. However, previous experience is required.

Silvios Café is looking for skilled labor.

The Paul chain is looking for employees for its “great team”.

In England, pandemic restrictions closed cafes and restaurants for months. Only takeaway food was allowed. Many chains closed some of their outlets altogether.

Now cafes, restaurants and shops are buzzing again.

However, the pandemic has not been definitively reversed in Britain either. There were 19,770 coronary patients in hospital under Easter, of whom 385 were in ventilators.

The pressure in hospitals is exacerbated by the chronic shortage of nurses, doctors and other staff in the public health care system, or NHS.

Service industry however, labor shortages are what appear first in everyday life. Repair factors are hard to find, and installing a new energy-efficient gas boiler, for example, can take months.

Wigmore Sport, a sporting goods store in central London, is also looking for people. There should also be experience, says the announcement in the showcase.

Staff manager Fraser Bradshaw’n according to the same notice can also be found online. He is confident that the seller will also be found.

“Here are close to educational institutions where we always get people. It’s easy to hire a family business. ”

HR Manager Fraser Bradshaw has not suffered, at least for the time being, the British labor shortage in his job.

Shortage of manpower has also raised nominal wages in Britain.

Statistics Finland’s ONS by base wages rose four percent between December 2021 and February 2022.

The increase was 6.2 per cent in the private sector and 1.9 per cent in the public sector. The average weekly wage in February was £ 556, or about € 668.

However, wage increases were eaten up by brisk inflation in Britain.