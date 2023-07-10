Britain | Another eight-year-old has died after a car crashed into a school building in London

Monday, July 10, 2023
July 10, 2023
in World Europe
The police announced the death of the second child in a press release on Sunday. On Thursday, the police already said that one eight-year-old girl was killed in a collision.

in Britain another eight-year-old girl was reported dead after a car crashed into a school building in London’s Wimbledon district on Thursday.

Several people were taken to hospital after the crash, with one person still in a serious condition. The seriously injured is a woman in her forties.

The other persons taken to the hospital are not known to be in danger of life.

The police according to the 46-year-old woman who was driving the accident car was taken to the hospital after the collision, but her injuries were not estimated to be life-threatening either.

The woman is suspected of causing the deaths as a result of dangerous driving.

The woman came across a private primary school for girls aged 4-11.

