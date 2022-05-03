The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with new military assistance worth 300 million pounds ($376 million), including radars and drones, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced today, Tuesday, in a speech to the Ukrainian parliament.

“We will continue to provide Ukraine (…) with arms, funding and humanitarian assistance, until we achieve our long-term goal, which is to fortify Ukraine so that no one dares to attack you again,” Johnson said in his video address from London.