British expert Mercouris: Zelensky could not find a general to replace Zaluzhny

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky was unable to find a general for the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), who could replace Valery Zaluzhny. British expert Alexander Merkouris stated this in his blog on YouTube.

According to him, this indicates a complete rejection of Zelensky by the military leadership. According to the expert, Zelensky is not able to find a replacement for Zaluzhny.

“It’s surprising that he can’t find a general ready to take Zaluzhny’s place,” the specialist said. He believes that Zelensky was unable to achieve Zaluzhny’s resignation, which indicates a split within Ukraine.

Earlier, The New York Times (NYT) suggested that the Ukrainian authorities postponed the dismissal of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny due to a leak of data about his resignation. According to the newspaper's sources, one of the stumbling blocks for the Ukrainian government was that they did not find a replacement to replace Zaluzhny.