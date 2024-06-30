UKDJ: NATO members share data collected by AWACS aircraft with Ukraine

NATO members share with Ukraine data collected during flights of reconnaissance aircraft equipped with AWACS systems. About it reported British portal UK Defense Journal (UKDJ).

“Officially, any intelligence gathered is only sent to NATO members, but it is common knowledge that some of those members are quickly sharing this information with Ukraine, allowing it to repel upcoming attacks,” a retired UK Air Force officer told the portal. According to him, the transfer of information allows Kyiv to “respond a little faster.”

Earlier, Peter Kuznik, a history professor and head of the Institute for Nuclear Research at the American University in Washington, spoke about the monstrous consequences of NATO’s actions against Russia. The specialist did not rule out that the world is on the verge of a “new Cuban missile crisis.”