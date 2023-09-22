The Economist: The Ukrainian Armed Forces have captured less than 0.25% of the territory they consider theirs

The plan of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to carry out a counter-offensive is not working. This is evidenced by the fact that Ukrainian fighters, over several months of hostilities, managed to capture less than 0.25 percent of the territory that Kyiv considered its own, compared to the positions they controlled in June. reports British edition of The Economist.

“The counteroffensive was based on the hope that Ukrainian soldiers, equipped with modern Western weapons and trained in Germany, would take enough territory to ensure a strong position in any subsequent negotiations. This plan is not working,” the article says.

It is noted that Kyiv failed to significantly change the situation at the front. The publication emphasized that the Ukrainian Armed Forces still have a chance to make a breakthrough in the coming weeks, but given the events of the last three months, this is unlikely to happen.

Earlier, the leader of the Democratic majority in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, revealed details about the meeting of senators with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. According to him, Zelensky admitted the loss of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the conflict with Russia without the help of the United States.