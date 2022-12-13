The Times: General Magoven reported on the participation of the kingdom’s marines in operations in Ukraine

The British Marines conducted operations in Ukraine. This was stated by Lieutenant General of the armed forces of Great Britain Robert Magoven. His quotes newspaper The Times.

Magoven reportedly commanded this branch of service until May 2022. According to the general, the tasks of the British marines on the territory of Ukraine are associated with “a high level of political and military risk.” He did not specify what these tasks are.

Earlier, Briton Joseph MacDonald, who fought on the side of Kyiv, said that he and his colleagues spent nightmarish nights “waiting for the Russians” in Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of the NWO of Russia in Ukraine on February 24. Thus, according to the head of state, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR).