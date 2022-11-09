The British Ministry of Defense announced that it will soon complete the delivery of about 1,000 anti-aircraft missiles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The UK will soon complete the delivery of about a thousand anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, the UK Ministry of Defense has announced. This is reported RIA News.

The head of the department, Ben Wallace, said that Britain would soon complete the delivery of approximately 1,000 additional anti-aircraft missiles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

It is noted that London will transfer to Kyiv launchers and missiles that are capable of shooting down targets in the air, including drones and cruise missiles.

In September, it was reported that in the UK, about 4,700 Ukrainian military personnel had undergone combat training since June. The country expanded its military training course for Ukrainians from three to five weeks to “ensure the best possible training for Ukrainian soldiers who will soon be involved in active combat.”