Sky News: the Ministry of Defense of Britain announced a shortage of pilots for F-35 fighters

Britain lacks pilots to fly the latest F-35 fighter-bombers, and their training takes too long, said the head of the United Kingdom’s defense ministry, Ben Wallace, transmits sky news channel.

Speaking in a committee of the House of Lords, he specified that there was a problematic situation. The Minister added that the training of flight crews is constantly facing delays. This affects the duration of training: it is up to eight years instead of the established target of two to three years.

Despite the fact that the UK intended to purchase 138 F-35 aircraft from the United States, since 2006 the Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense has bought only 27 aircraft.

Earlier, Turkey allowed the purchase of the Su-35 instead of the F-16. This is possible if the deal with Washington on the F-16 Fighting Falcon fails.