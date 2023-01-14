Britain announced a “flurry of diplomatic activity” to attract military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Britain announced a “flurry of diplomatic activity” to attract military assistance from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This is stated in a communiqué published on site British government.

According to London, a window of opportunity has now opened in the conflict for greater effectiveness of Ukrainian forces. In this regard, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, instructed the ministers to “bring together European allies” to discuss military assistance to Ukraine.

In particular, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom James Cleverly will visit the United States and Canada, and the Minister of Defense Ben Wallace will travel to Germany and Estonia.

It is noted that the British side calls on the allies to send military assistance to Kyiv, scheduled for 2023, as soon as possible for maximum results, the statement said.

Earlier it became known that the UK will soon transfer 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine. The squadron will be sent to Kyiv after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to provide additional support.