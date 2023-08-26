Guardian: NATO military could convince Kyiv to change offensive strategy

Kyiv could change the strategy of the counteroffensive due to the fact that the military leadership of the NATO countries convinced him of this. About it reported British edition of the Guardian.

The author of the article recalled that earlier on the Polish-Ukrainian border, a meeting was held between the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny and high-ranking representatives of the military sphere of NATO countries. It is specified that the meeting was attended by the commander of the NATO Allied Armed Forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli and the Chief of the Defense Staff of the British Armed Forces, Admiral Tony Radakin. It was, among other things, how to change the military strategy of Ukraine so that the country could get out of a problematic situation with a counteroffensive.

The material emphasizes that shortly before this, the head of the Committee of the Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, Mark Milli, convinced Zaluzhny of the need to concentrate counteroffensive efforts on one sector of the front.

As a result of the meeting at the Polish-Ukrainian border and consultation with Milli, the strategy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine could change, the author notes. “I think you can see that they are focusing on the Zaporozhye direction,” one of the British sources told Guaridan.

Earlier it was reported that Zaluzhny, at a meeting with Cavoli and Radakin, discussed the current situation on the battlefield, as well as the needs of Ukrainian soldiers and an increase in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).