Britain.. and the rules of artificial intelligence
It is hard not to be indignant at British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s statement that Britain should “lead the way” in regulating AI. After all, AI will affect the world in different ways, and Brexit has not instilled confidence in British policy-making. But Brexit is partly why the UK has been able to fulfill this monitoring role so successfully. Artificial intelligence is moving fast, threatening to cause more prejudice and inequality in society, and governments need ideas for guidance.
Not only does Britain have the expertise and infrastructure to set rules around AI, but it can move quickly, thanks in part to throwing off the shackles of EU frameworks and commitments. By contrast, it will be another two years before the EU law on artificial intelligence is implemented, despite the fact that the European Parliament has supported it almost unanimously in the past few days.
It is true that US senators are keen to create an independent regulator for artificial intelligence, but the intense pressure in Silicon Valley makes this unlikely. After all, Congress has not yet passed a federal law to regulate big technology companies. Britain offers a fine middle ground between the onerous approaches of Europe and the freer United States, from which most AI innovation comes. The UK has moved quickly on technology governance before.
Its rules to protect children’s data were among the first in the world to be copied by California, its online safety law will be introduced before a similar set of rules from the European Union, and its antitrust watchdog has pursued a series of high-profile cases against Alphabet’s Google platforms, Apple and Meta Inc. After Britain’s exit from the European Union.
The British have upgraded their government machinery, allowing them to handle AI more effectively. For example, the United Kingdom recently consolidated major regulators into one body to coordinate decisions, which would be vital for a technology affecting almost every industry.
In addition to a formidable commercial law sector and centuries-old reputation for the rule of law, the UK also hosts one of the world’s largest artificial intelligence firms, Google’s DeepMind, and fosters a culture in which technologists reach out to government as advisers. “There is only one positive thing about Brexit, and that is that the UK is now in a position to be a world leader in the governance of artificial intelligence,” says Saul Klein, co-founder of the London venture capital firm Local Globe.
In February 2023, the United Kingdom combined its government departments covering the business and digital sectors into a single department called the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology. Klein, who serves as a non-executive director in the new division, believes that in the government’s eyes, this has elevated technology to a similar level of importance to the economy and national security. The UK also brought together top regulators dealing with issues such as antitrust, data privacy and online harms under one umbrella, at the Digital Regulatory Cooperation Forum.
This will make it easier to set and enforce rules for AI all at once. Rachel Coldicott, a technology regulator and CEO of Promising Trouble, a social enterprise that builds and supports big tech alternatives, says there is no justification for creating new regulators when there are self-appointed regulators to address technology hurdles.
How can Britain regulate artificial intelligence? Its rules on online harm draw principles from health and safety law, giving companies a legal “duty of care” to maintain a safe environment. Britain is likely to follow a similar path with AI, according to regulatory experts, by adopting a risk-based approach to regulation. Demis Hassabis, co-founder of DeepMind and a government advisor, shares similar views. He recently advocated the “precautionary principle” when regulating AI.
Essentially, this means taking precautions when you are uncertain about the risks. Sunak recently announced a global AI safety summit this fall to launch the country’s regulatory ambitions, but neglected to include people from civil society. The summit will bring together countries, researchers and “leading technology companies” such as DeepMind and Microsoft.
Current AI problems are serious and widespread. They often affect women, people of color and other minorities, from the algorithms that check asylum seekers’ applications to those that filter job ads. British organizations such as the Ada Lovelace Institute, Demos, Connected by Data and Promising Trouble that are investigating such flaws should be invited to discuss AI safety with big names as well.
“We know from the past 20 years that asking tech companies to regulate themselves hasn’t worked, and the idea that they are safety experts is laughable,” said Coldicott of Promising Trouble. Britain already has the infrastructure and reputation to move decisively on AI governance. But Sunak must make sure that his policies take into account problems on the ground. It should listen to experts on these issues as well.
An American journalist covering technology.
Published by special arrangement with The Washington Post Leasing and Syndication Service.
#Britain. #rules #artificial #intelligence
Leave a Reply