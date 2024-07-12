The Conservatives have led Britain for 14 years. The party is deeply unpopular and lost the general election.

There is a widespread sense among voters that something has gone wrong under the Conservative government, and that the country is stagnating, if not seriously deteriorating. Things have been chaotic. Britain has had five prime ministers in 14 years, including one that lasted just 49 days – the shortest in hundreds of years. Nine foreign ministers and eight home secretary. There have been four national elections and a failed Scottish independence vote, but Brexit, approved by voters in 2016 and completed in 2020, was just one seismic shift.

The Conservatives took over in the wake of the global financial crisis, and have watched the pandemic hit Britain harder than many of its peers. The fallout from those 14 years was a focal point of Labour’s campaign for change, which won and its leader, Keir Starmer, became prime minister. But the scale of the challenges facing Britain is the result of policies that were wrong, some of them avoidable. No one in Britain really wants to talk about Brexit anymore—except Nigel Farage. In what many now regard as a colossal political mistake, David Cameron kept Farage, and the UK Independence Party, in the Conservative fold at the 2015 general election by promising a referendum on Brexit. His bet was that British voters would want to stay in the EU. They didn’t.

After the vote, Cameron announced his resignation. Theresa May’s premiership was mired in Brexit chaos. Boris Johnson was a Brexiteer. So is the current prime minister, Rishi Sunak. Brexit is generally seen as a failure. But there is no going back—not quickly. The “Leave” vote was partly motivated by fear of immigration.

Brexit was supposed to give Britain greater control over its borders. In fact, immigration has soared. Cameron and May promised to cap tens of thousands of migrants. Johnson has promised to cut the numbers.

Sunak said he would “stop the boats” crossing the English Channel illegally and send asylum seekers back to Rwanda. But no flights have left. Net annual migration has doubled since the start of the Conservative Party’s rule. And the nationalities of those arriving have changed. Before Brexit, most long-term migrants came from EU member states.

Now, most migrants come from countries outside the bloc, such as India, Nigeria, China, Pakistan and Zimbabwe. What is driving the boom is political decisions. The government wants more international students, who pay more to study at British universities, and workers to fill low-paid jobs in nursing homes and other areas. Before Brexit, a different word was being hung over Conservative policy: “austerity.”

Cameron pushed through spending cuts aimed at reducing government debt and the deficit. The goal was never achieved, with public debt this year at its highest rate as a percentage of economic output since the 1960s, but austerity had many side effects, including huge cuts to local governments that hurt services like schools and swimming pools.

Britain’s beloved National Health Service was one of the few areas where funding rose in real terms during this period, but it has mostly failed to match pre-2010 trends, let alone keep pace with high inflation, immigration and the needs of an ageing population. Waiting times for treatment have soared under the Conservatives. Britain’s high death rate during the coronavirus pandemic is widely blamed on the country’s troubled public health system.

Life expectancy at birth, a key indicator of a country’s health, has stagnated in Britain since 2010, leaving the country sixth among the Group of Seven highly developed nations. Researchers blame austerity. They argue that funding constraints on the NHS, social care and other public services have cost Britons almost half a year of life expectancy. Britain remains one of the world’s largest economies, but its growth rate has fallen far short of its pre-2010 trajectory.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research puts much of the blame on Brexit, which has already cost the country up to 3% of its real GDP, or roughly $1,000 per person. Productivity growth, measured by economic output per hour worked, has lagged across the country, putting Britain well below many of its peers. The slowdown began with Cameron’s election 14 years ago. If there is one silver lining to the Tory years, it is that Britain has asserted itself as a world leader in the fight against climate change.

Under May, Britain pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions to “net zero” by 2050. Johnson championed a “green industrial revolution.” But Sunak has delayed a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars for five years, saying Britain must cut emissions “in a practical, proportionate and realistic way.” Meanwhile, the use of green energy has increased dramatically. In 2023, renewables generated 47% of the country’s electricity.

Adam Taylor – William Booth – Artur Galucha – Samuel Granados.

Adam Taylor*

*Writer specializing in foreign affairs. William Booth – London bureau chief of The Washington Post.

Artur Galucha – Sports focused reporter.

Samuel Granados is the graphics editor at The Washington Post.

Published by special arrangement with The Washington Post Licensing and Syndication Service.