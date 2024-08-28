Britain and Germany plan to conclude a defense agreement by early 2025

The British and German authorities want to conclude a bilateral defense agreement by early 2025. This was reported by the office of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, reports RIA Novosti.

It was reported the day before that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz would receive Starmer in Berlin on August 28. German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit stressed that the parties would hold talks “on bilateral and foreign policy issues,” as well as European and economic policy issues.