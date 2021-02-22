After Australia, Great Britain and Canada. The Facebook company you will have to pay for your journalistic content and there will be a British law that establishes it. It was announced by Minister Mak Hancock, after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that “we are not going to be intimidated” by them. It was after Facebook’s news blackout in Australia, in retaliation for the content retribution law, which forces them to pay the media and is already in the Canberra Senate.

British Minister Hancock acknowledged that the British government eis considering legislation to “crack down” on the social media giant. Oliver Dowden, the secretary for Culture, Digital World and Sports is “working very closely” on how Britain is going to make Facebook compensate the media for the content it uses for free.

The British government’s comments came after Facebook’s blocking of Australian news sites, in protest of Australian law, became a boomerang for the network giant. The Australian Prime Minister was endorsed by the world’s leading governments.

The argument was that “A company cannot be bigger or more influential than a State, its institutions and democracy itself ”.

Sir Nick Clegg, the former Liberal Democrat British Deputy Prime Minister and former Vice Chairman of Facebook, is under pressure to resign from the company over differences with Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO, and his business ethics.

In an interview with Times Radio Minister Hancock was asked if Britain was going to follow Australia’s example. “I have a strong vision on this. I am a huge fan of Australia and Canada. I think it is a very important question and there is no doubt that the media secretary he’s going to look at this closely “, ad.

New legislation

The Boris Johnson government is analyzing a code that the network giants must respect and will govern their conduct in the kingdom.

“We we do not rule out Australian-style legislation to fix imbalances in the relationships that exist between web companies and news organizations. It is a process and we are consulting, ”said an English government source.

Google ditched Facebook en route in its Australian battle. Has signed an agreement with 50 media and with Rupert Murdoch, the Australian and British press czar, who lobbied for Facebook to be penalized.

Now Zuckerberg’s company claims that “No legal changes are necessary” and that “commercial agreements can be signed with journalistic companies.” A spokesperson suggested a scheme whereby news organizations would be paid for some of the content that appears on their site.

The journalistic companies do not agree: they consider the offer “an exercise to repair damage of public relations” From Facebook. They want them to legislate because the web giants are destroying them economically and governments now consider them “a threat to democracy and its legitimate institutions.”

Secretary of State Dowden is scheduled to hold talks with Facebook this week. According to a close source, he said that “the behaviors of this company show a worrying development “.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is a journalist and knows the damage that the predatory behavior of the web giants has done to newspapers. It worries you. Traditional media companies have lost millions of pounds on advertising compared to companies like Facebook, which earn from journalistic content and display their advertising throughout it, without any payment. British provincial media have already collapsed. The others have serious problems, exacerbated by the pandemic and the drop in global advertising. Regulating the giants of the web is today a matter of survival of newspapers and agencies and of freedom of expression.

In Australia, in Great Britain, in Canada and among the parliamentarians of the European Union, who prepare corresponding legislation, they believe that the platforms have hurt news organizations, journalism and their quality. The editors accuse them of proliferating false information, manipulated, sensationalist information, with dangerous and banal content, which have adverse consequences for journalistic quality. Young people today do not read the newspapers but are nourished by the networks, with an alarming level of false news or information without context, which they spread dangerously.

False information

An investigation by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission found that “it is very difficult for content providers, including newspapers, to deal with platforms”, whose rules and algorithms change frequently.

Diana Bossio, a media and communications professor at Melbourne’s Swinburne University of Technology, said that Facebook’s policy is “that if they don’t like the rules, it can harm national interests”. He suggested that “it can hurt democracy and increase fake news in a real information vacuum.” For her, “the damage to Facebook’s reputation after the Australian case is going to hurt it at the heart of its profits and its revenues from digital advertising.”

Facebook said it helped Australian publishers earn around $ 407 million last year, through “referrals.” But for himself “the profit from the news platform is minimal.”

If negotiations fail with the media, Australian law provides for fines of $ 7 million for non-compliance or 10 percent of the company’s local turnover. The legislation that is being studied everywhere is linked to the multimillion-dollar profits of these companies in advertising, through journalistic content, and how they should share them with the media.

Another of the problems of the network giants is their damage to democracy, in elections such as the United States or Brexit, to institutions and the increase in false news and trolls. They create a vacuum of professional sources and verified information. That will also be regulated.

Canada has said it hopes to train a global alliance against “big technologies“France plans to require technology platforms to initiate talks with publishers about paying for news content.

“Canada is at the forefront of this battle,” Steven Guilbeault, the heritage minister, in charge of drafting similar legislation, said last week. “I suspect that soon we will have five, ten, fifteen countries adopting similar rules. “

Julian Knight, British Conservative Chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, accused Facebook of demonstrate “bully tactics“irresponsible who” control democratic processes. “” This is Facebook telling the world ‘If you want to limit our powers, we can eliminate what for many people is useful, “he said.

A spokeswoman for the UK Department of Culture, Media, Digital Media and Sport said that “the government was creating a digital markets unit, which would introduce and it would enforce a new code to govern the behavior of social media companies. This would help “rebalance the relationship between publishers [de noticias] and online platforms, “he said.

Australian rebellion

Mark Zuckerberg and his artificial intelligence found his fiercest adversaries where he least expected: in rebellious Australia. This means that you have not traveled enough and do not know the personality of the “wild’s aussies” (the Australian savages) and their frank dialogues. Facebook in its “blackout” also closed the pages of pandemic emergency services and domestic violence charities in Australia. Unforgivable and destabilizing to its existence.

Zuckerberg’s conduct was exposed by a British journalist. “With diminishing accountability, arrogance has been increasing. The sentiments emanating from Facebook suggest a company that views truth and decency as irritating impediments to profit – sorry, “progress,” wrote Clare Fofes, a columnist for The Times from London, which signed an agreement with Google.

“For years we have been given the impression that Emperor Zuckerberg and his team think of governments as flies to be squashed. National tax regimes are for mortals. Invitations to appear before parliaments are a tedious distraction that should be thrown into the digital waste. Requests from the police to assist with investigations are optional. Goliath is no longer a big government, but the guy in the gray shirt, “said Clare Foges in The Times. There are irrefutable data. Of the 69 million images of child sexual abuse reported to police in the United States last year, 94 percent came from Facebook services. In Britain, the company reports 3,000 children at risk to the National Crime Agency each year.

For the first time, the greats of the network will be held accountable, be regulated with codes and share their billionaire and predatory profits with the media that use to obtain them.

