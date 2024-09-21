Merkuris admits that Zelensky will admit defeat in the conflict with Russia

British expert Alexander Mercuris said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may admit the defeat of the country’s Armed Forces (AFU) in the conflict with Russia and negotiate with it. He spoke about this in his blog on YouTube.

“There is another possibility, and that is that Zelensky, Yermak and the rest <…> at some point in the next few weeks or months may tell the Ukrainian people that the country cannot continue fighting,” he allowed.

The analyst emphasized that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are suffering extremely high losses. He also suggested that the West will not provide the necessary assistance to Kyiv now. Therefore, Ukraine can only enter into dialogue with Russia and cease fire. According to Merkuris, this decision would be logical.

Earlier, British expert Alexander Merkuris stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces cannot hold their positions along the entire front line. According to the analyst, the conflict is nearing its end.