Izvestia: Britain Allows Lifting of Sanctions on Russia If They Are Ineffective

Britain allows lifting sanctions against Russia if they become ineffective, reported Izvestia at the country’s embassy in Moscow.

They specified that anti-Russian restrictions could be lifted “if it is established that they are no longer useful” or if the foreign policy goal “for the support of which they were introduced” is achieved. “For example, if behavior changes,” the diplomatic mission emphasized.

Current member of the House of Lords Richard Andrew Balfe told the newspaper that the decision to lift sanctions would be made in the US, with the UK having to follow suit. “This is a US-led operation, and the Europeans are being dragged along with varying levels of enthusiasm. The best hope now is that the next US president will take steps to get us out of this mess,” he said.

The UK authorities regularly impose new sanctions against Russia. In June, London joined the US restrictions on the Moscow Exchange.