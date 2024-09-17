London (Agencies)

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has announced £75 million ($99 million) in funding to boost border security and combat people smuggling. Cooper said the money would be used to deliver new technology and improve the capabilities of the UK’s Border Force Command, according to the PA Media news agency.

It comes after more than 1,000 migrants arrived in the UK over the weekend, with eight men killed as they attempted the journey across the English Channel last Saturday. “Criminal gangs are acting with impunity, undermining our border security and putting lives at risk,” Cooper said.

“Border Security Command will undertake comprehensive reforms and modernization of law enforcement against smugglers and human trafficking rings to strengthen our border security,” Cooper said. “Advanced technology and enhanced intelligence capabilities will ensure we use every tool at our disposal to dismantle this evil trade.”

The plans will be funded by redirecting money originally allocated to pay for the “Rwanda Plan” launched by the previous government led by Rishi Sunak.