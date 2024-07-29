“We advise British nationals to leave Lebanon and not travel there. The situation is changing rapidly,” British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a post on the X platform.

Germany has called on its citizens to leave Lebanon “urgently” due to the growing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

“We advise German nationals to leave Lebanon urgently,” a German Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday.

In Rome, the Italian news agency ANSA reported that Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani urged his country’s citizens to leave Lebanon.

Meanwhile, international airlines have temporarily suspended their flights to Beirut, fearing that the situation in the region will deteriorate and a war will break out between Israel and Hezbollah.

This comes as Israel prepares to respond to the Golan attack, stressing that it wants to harm Hezbollah but does not seek a comprehensive regional war.

