Daily Mail: Russian submarines could completely disrupt UK infrastructure

Russian submarines could completely disrupt the infrastructure of the UK and lead to a “catastrophic scenario due to the weapons of Russian President Vladimir Putin”, writes Daily Mail columnist Chris Pleasance.

According to the journalist, Russia could allegedly target British power and data cables. “Essentially disconnecting them from the global network and endangering life in the United Kingdom,” he admitted. According to the observer, such a blow would lead to “catastrophic consequences.” Health care, the economy, the operation of the Internet, mobile communications and Internet services will be threatened, he explained.

The observer added that the disruption of the power grid could provoke riots.

Earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Norwegian Navy, Vice Admiral Rune Andersen, expressed concern about the modern submarines of the Russian Navy. According to him, they are able to “pose a threat” to strategic goals in the US and Europe.