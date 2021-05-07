Today, Friday, two British medical authorities added further age restrictions for the use of the “AstraZeneca-Oxford” vaccine against the emerging corona virus, amid persistent concerns that its use could lead to the formation of fatal internal blood clots.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination, the vaccination recommendation panel, suggested that people under 40 years old be given an alternative to the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine.

Previously, the maximum age limit was 30 years.

The change was announced by the committee as well as the British Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency at a joint press conference, on Friday.

This policy targets people who do not have any underlying health problems and is recommended as long as it does not delay the vaccination program.

The British Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency stated that it had received 242 reports of blood clots, accompanied by low platelet counts, in various parts of Britain, all in people who had received the AstraZeneca vaccine out of about 528.5 million doses that were given as of April 28 .

Blood clots occurred among 141 women and 100 men from 18 to 93 years old, and 49 deaths. Six cases were reported after receiving the second dose.