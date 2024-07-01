Britain | Actor Sir Ian McKellen cancels his performance after falling from the theater stage

Britain|The actor was expected to return to the stage after his injury, but that did not happen.

1.7. 22:07

Actor Sir Ian McKellen has had to cancel his performance in a London play due to an injury.

In June, the British broadcasting company BBC told the 85-year-old actor having fallen off the stage in the middle of a performance of the Player Kings play. At the time, the Noël Coward Theater said McKellen was doing well. He was expected to return to the play a couple of days after the accident.

Now for the play on social channels it is reported that McKellen will not return to the stage, but will be replaced by a substitute actor. by William Shakespeare a play based on the works leaves London for a tour of the rest of Britain on Wednesday.

McKellen commented in the play’s announcement that although his rehabilitation is well underway, he still needs some rest.

“I am reluctantly accepted the doctor’s instructions that I must take care of my recovery and not work for the time being.”

McKellen lost her balance in the middle of a fight scene and fell off the stage during a play in mid-June. He was taken to the hospital and the rest of the show was cancelled.

Multi-awarded and ennobled in Britain, McKellen is especially known for the role of Gandalf Lord of the Rings – and The Hobbit in the movies.