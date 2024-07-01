Tuesday, July 2, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Britain | Actor Sir Ian McKellen cancels his performance after falling from the theater stage

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 1, 2024
in World Europe
0
Britain | Actor Sir Ian McKellen cancels his performance after falling from the theater stage
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The actor was expected to return to the stage after his injury, but that did not happen.

Actor Sir Ian McKellen has had to cancel his performance in a London play due to an injury.

In June, the British broadcasting company BBC told the 85-year-old actor having fallen off the stage in the middle of a performance of the Player Kings play. At the time, the Noël Coward Theater said McKellen was doing well. He was expected to return to the play a couple of days after the accident.

Now for the play on social channels it is reported that McKellen will not return to the stage, but will be replaced by a substitute actor. by William Shakespeare a play based on the works leaves London for a tour of the rest of Britain on Wednesday.

McKellen commented in the play’s announcement that although his rehabilitation is well underway, he still needs some rest.

“I am reluctantly accepted the doctor’s instructions that I must take care of my recovery and not work for the time being.”

McKellen lost her balance in the middle of a fight scene and fell off the stage during a play in mid-June. He was taken to the hospital and the rest of the show was cancelled.

Multi-awarded and ennobled in Britain, McKellen is especially known for the role of Gandalf Lord of the Rings – and The Hobbit in the movies.


#Britain #Actor #Sir #Ian #McKellen #cancels #performance #falling #theater #stage

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Hungary takes over the rotating presidency of the European Union

Hungary takes over the rotating presidency of the European Union

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]