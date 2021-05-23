Britain Activists call on McDonald’s to give up meat by blocking traffic, British parliament considers more rights for police to intervene in protests

In Britain, the climate activist movement and the animal and economic branches that sprouted from it have stepped up their protests last Saturday. Under the proposed new legislation, causing a serious disturbance could result in up to ten years in prison.

In Britain Extinction Rebellion (XR), a climate activist movement born in Finland and also operating in Finland, has developed new, radical movements around it.

In May, at least Money Rebellion and Animal Rebellion have made headlines. On Saturday, Animal Rebellion stalled the distribution of British McDonald’s chains by preventing trucks from leaving the distribution center, Reuters and The Times.

The rapture, carried out by as many as a hundred activists, was intended to pressure large target groups to give up eating food of animal origin. They demanded that McDonald’s stop serving meat in its restaurants altogether by 2025.

Previously in May in Greater London police arrested Founder of the Money Rebellion movement Gail Bradbrookin. He is also one of the founders of Exctintion Rebellion.

The reason for the arrest was plans to inflict damage that was criminalized on the banks, as well as fraud or fraud planning linked to activists ’attempts to rebel against debt repayment.

Earlier in the spring, Money Rebellion has at least messed up and damaged the facades of HSBC and Barclays banks.

Police arrested a stubborn member of the Extinction Rebellion movement in front of the Bank of England in London in early April.

The Times points outthat one of the organizers of Saturday’s McDonald’s rapture was acquitted earlier in May of last fall’s rapture, in which activists blocked the distribution of The Times, the Financial Times and several other newspapers by preventing delivery trucks from leaving the printing house.

According to The Times, the British Home Secretary Priti Patel called blocking the distribution of newspapers an attack on press freedom and criminalizing climate activists. Prime minister Boris Johnson considered the rapture “completely unacceptable”. The Times presented on Saturday also that there are judges working in Britain who have obvious sympathies for climate activists.

The Guardian said in the aftermath of the incident that the classification of Extinction Rebellion as an organized criminal group was being considered. While this is not known to have happened, the pressures are reflected in reforms of British legislation.

In Britain more rights to intervene in protests are now planned for the police. Government bill presentation page the attack on freedom of the press and the obstruction of traffic, which are detrimental to ordinary citizens, are immediately mentioned at the outset. This has been part of Extinction Rebellion’s range of tools since its inception in 2018.

There are other reasons as well: the Black Lives Matter protests that spread from the United States last summer also became violent in Britain. A total of 172 police officers were attacked.

The police the rights to intervene in protests would be extended as planned, at least in cases where a protest by any person would cause a serious disruption to either people’s daily lives or the organization’s activities near the protest.

Based on the disturbance, the police could also determine the start and end times of the protests. Causing the disorder could result in a maximum of ten years in prison. The current legislation does not specify a maximum penalty.

In March, more than 150 organizations announced The Guardian opposes the bill. Among the opposing organizations was the Extinction Rebellion itself. According to the organizations, the new law threatens freedom of assembly.

The law is currently in the British Parliament the lower room reading. Processing will continue in June.