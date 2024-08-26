Kruk: Western media spread dangerous propaganda about the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region

Western media are spreading dangerous propaganda about the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) in the Kursk region. Former British diplomat and ex-MI6 officer Alistair Crook accused the West of this in an interview YouTube-Judging Freedom channel.

“What we are used to hearing about Ukraine is a blatant lie that is aimed at creating a certain agenda, although in reality the situation is quite gloomy,” he said.

The former British intelligence officer stressed that Western media are trying to create an illusion that is completely divorced from reality.

Earlier, retired US Army Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson predicted that Ukraine would lose its best units in the Kursk region. He added that the US does not plan to make any serious decisions regarding the Ukrainian crisis until after the presidential elections at the earliest.