The British Ministry of Defense accused the Russian Federation of misinformation because of the words about shells with depleted uranium

The words of the Russian authorities about the beginning of the use of weapons with a nuclear component by the West are deliberate disinformation. So the representative of the British Ministry of Defense commented on Moscow’s reaction to the supply of shells with depleted uranium to Kyiv, transmits RBC.

The ministry noted that the British army has been using similar ammunition for decades. “This is a standard component, it has nothing to do with nuclear weapons or capabilities. Russia is aware of this, but is deliberately trying to misinform,” the ministry said in a statement.

A spokesman for the ministry cited studies that indicate a low impact on human health and the environment from the use of depleted uranium munitions. He also noted the high effectiveness of shells in the defeat of armored vehicles.

Earlier, British Deputy Defense Minister Annabelle Goldie said that London would transfer a batch of shells with depleted uranium to Ukraine as part of a military aid package. “Along with providing a company of Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, we will supply ammunition, including armor-piercing shells that contain depleted uranium,” the report says.

Such ammunition was used during the bombing of Yugoslavia, Operation Desert Storm and the US invasion of Iraq in 2003.

The use of these projectiles has nothing to do with nuclear weapons. The key danger in this case is the dust emitted from the ammunition that collapses over time, which can pollute the area around or poison a person.