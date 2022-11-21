Britain | According to the defense of the British Isis wife, the woman was a victim of child trafficking

The lawyer demands the restoration of the woman’s citizenship. According to the British Home Office, the now 23-year-old Shamima Begum is still a threat to national security.

In the year 2015 British man who ran away to Syria as a teenager Shamima Begum was, according to the evidence, a victim of child trafficking, said the lawyer of the British “Isis wife” in court on Monday.

The lawyer demanded that Begum’s British citizenship, which was taken away from her three years ago in the name of national security, be restored.

“At the center of this case is a British 15-year-old child who was persuaded and lured with his friends (to Syria) by a determined and efficient ISIS propaganda machine,” said the lawyer. Samantha Knights BBCaccording to

According to the lawyer, there is “overwhelming” evidence that Begum was recruited and transported to Syria for “sexual exploitation” and “marriage” to an adult man.

In his opinion, the decision of the Ministry of the Interior to take away the citizenship was hastily made and over-the-top, and it did not investigate whether the girl had been a victim of child trafficking.

Begum left her home in East London for Syria on a smugglers’ trip with two of her schoolmates. A book published this year claimed that the man who smuggled the girls had been a spy for the Canadian intelligence service.

In Syria, Begum married an Isis fighter and had three children, none of whom survived.

When British journalists found Begum in the Kurdish-run Roj refugee camp in 2019, she gave interviews that infuriated the British in which she defended ISIS and showed no remorse. She was expecting her third child and was nine months pregnant. However, the baby died of pneumonia in the camp.

Last year, Begum said for the first time in an interview with the BBC that she regretted fleeing to Syria all her life.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, the now 23-year-old Begum still threatens national security.

A lawyer representing the Ministry of the Interior James Eadie said in court that Begum had stayed in Syria for four years and left only for security reasons — not because she genuinely wanted to break away from the extremist organization.