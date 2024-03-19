Relief agencies said that the Strip suffers from widespread shortages of food, medicine and clean water, and a report endorsed by the United Nations predicted that famine would occur and that about half of the population across the Strip would face “catastrophic hunger.”

“We need to allow aid in by land on a sustainable basis so we can get more in,” British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said in a statement.

The British Foreign Office stated that the aid is sufficient for more than 275,000 individuals, adding that 150 tons of British-funded aid, including tents and blankets, were sent on March 13 and will be distributed by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).