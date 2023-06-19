On Saturday alone, seven boats carrying 374 people arrived on the British coast, according to the daily toll published by the British government, bringing the total number of migrants arriving through this dangerous channel since the beginning of the year to 10,139.

However, this figure is still lower than what was observed in the same period last year. But after several weeks of unfavorable weather, crossings have picked up sharply in recent days thanks to better weather, with more than 2,500 people arriving on the British coast between the 10th and 17th of June.

For the whole of 2022, more than 45,000 transit cases were recorded, which is a record number.

The Conservative government, which has made combating illegal immigration a priority for years, continues to tighten its policy in the face of the influx of immigrants.

In a bill whose criticism has echoed at the United Nations, London intends to prevent migrants arriving across the Channel from seeking asylum. Likewise, the government passed a law last year allowing asylum seekers to be sent to Rwanda, but the European judiciary prevented its implementation.

London has signed many agreements with other countries such as France and Albania to improve the fight against illegal immigration.