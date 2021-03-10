Britain A woman disappears on her way home in London a week ago – Police guarding the Prime Minister’s official residence and the Palace of Westminster are suspected of murder

So far, no woman has been found despite the searches.

A Londoner elite police have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who has been missing for a week in Britain, says BBC. The man is suspected of murder and kidnapping.

Forty police have been responsible for guarding diplomatic targets. These include the Prime Minister’s Office on Downing Street, the Houses of Parliament at Westminster Palace and foreign embassies in London.

The 33-year-old woman disappeared in a part of the town of Clapham in south London a week ago when she was on her way home from a friend at nine in the evening. He was seen in surveillance cameras walking towards his home before disappearing.

“The news that the arrested man is working for the Greater London Police Service is both shocking and deeply disturbing,” said the police investigating the case. Nick Ephgrave.

The woman has been widely sought after her disappearance. Police have searched 750 homes in the area and received 120 clue calls regarding the case. Investigations have also focused on the suspect’s hometown of Kent.

On Wednesday night, police reported that human remains had been found in Kent, but identity had not yet been verified.

One woman has also been arrested for aiding and abetting a crime. He and a police officer suspected of murder were arrested Tuesday night.

Police said the man is also suspected of sharing an obscene image. The suspect has not been in the job at the time of the woman’s disappearance.