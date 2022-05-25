Britain A terrific report on the Coronation Festival at Boris Johnson’s official residence was published: the Prime Minister sculpts in pictures

Johnson will give his opinion on the matter in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

London

Already pre-drenched final report The celebration of the pandemic closure of the British Prime Minister’s official residence was finally announced on Wednesday.

According to the report, many of the events should not have been held. Discretion and leadership disappointed, writes the senior official who drafted the report Sue Gray.

“High-level political and civil service decision-makers need to take responsibility for such a culture of operation,” the report notes.

However, it has not been the role of the author of the report to impose disciplinary measures.

Report attached are several photographs showing, among other things, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson schooling next to a table full of wine bottles. Some of the pictures have been published in the British media before.

Johnson will give his opinion on the report on Wednesday in a House session immediately after Question Time with the Prime Minister. He is also expected to apologize.

Especially the leader of the opposition, ie the leader of the Labor Party Keir Starmer will put the Prime Minister tough report on the findings.

Corona period the festivities and Friday afternoon drinking ceremonies at the Prime Minister’s Office and on the premises of nearby houses have caused great aggravation in Britain. During the festivities in 2020 and 2021, social interaction in both England and other UK countries was severely limited.

The celebration of the elite is not considered good when the common people at the same time submitted to the rules. Many were unable to attend even the funeral of a loved one due to corona restrictions.

Essential is also whether Prime Minister Johnson has deliberately misled the House of Commons in his previous statements. Knowingly lying to Parliament is considered a ground for resignation for the Minister.

Johnson’s fate is ultimately decided by his own party, the Conservative MP.

Prime Minister, his wife Carrie Johnson and the Minister of Finance Rishi Sunak have previously been fined for attending a forbidden Corona celebration. However, a police investigation into the matter has already been completed.

