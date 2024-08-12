Britain | A stabbing in central London: the victims are a woman and a child

Britain|The police have arrested the man suspected of the act.

in Britain there has been another stabbing. Police have arrested a man suspected of stabbing a 34-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl in Leicester Square in central London.

Westminster Police said message service in Xthat the girl’s injuries require hospital treatment, but her life is not in danger. According to the police, the woman’s injuries were minor.

According to the police, there is currently no indication that the incident is related to terrorism. Apart from the arrested man, no one else is currently suspected of the crime.

Broadcasting company the BBC the store employee interviewed said that he heard a scream, and that he then attacked the suspect.

“There was no time to think about anything. I’ve never seen anything like it. The fact that someone does this to a child is horrible,” said the person who tackled the attacker to the ground Abdullah29.

The police were alerted to the stabbing at around 12:30 in the afternoon local time.

Leicester Square is one of the busiest tourist areas in London.