According to China, it is a political farce and malicious slander by Britain.

Britain’s the government came under fire on Monday after authorities said over the weekend that they had arrested a researcher in his twenties who is suspected of spying for China. The arrest was already made in March, but it was not announced until the weekend.

The Sunday Times –magazine according to the man worked as a researcher in the British Parliament on issues related to foreign relations. According to the newspaper, the man had relationships with conservative party politicians, who in turn had access to classified information. They included the chairman of the foreign affairs committee Alicia Kearns and the Minister of Security Tom Tugendhat.

The suspect’s name has not been made public. On Monday, however, he denied through his lawyers that he was a spy.

“It is vital to let people know that I am innocent,” he said.

“I have spent my career trying to educate others about the challenges and threats that the Chinese Communist Party represents,” he added.

In addition to the man, another man in his thirties was arrested in Oxfordshire, says the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC. According to the police, both men have been released on bail until October.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden assured the parliament that the government is working tirelessly to protect national security.

“The government is clear that China represents a systematic threat to Britain and our values,” Dowden said and assured that the matter is being taken seriously.

One of the conservatives’ China hawks Iain Duncan Smith completely disagreed and considered the government’s actions to be weak.

“As a result of this weakness, China is able to infiltrate all our institutions, from universities to parliament,” Smith argued.

Britain’s prime minister Rishi Sunak raised suspicions of espionage at the weekend’s G20 meeting with China’s prime minister Li Qiang’s with. Sunak stated to Li that he was very concerned about China’s interference in British politics and democracy.

China has called the spying allegations fabricated and a “political farce.”

“We call on Britain to stop spreading disinformation, anti-China political manipulation and malicious slander,” advised a representative of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mao Ning.