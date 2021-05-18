Boris Johnson praised nurses profusely when he got out of intensive care in April last year.

For coronary heart disease the diseased British Prime Minister Boris Johnson treated by a nurse Jenny McGee has decided to quit his job with the NHS, the country’s public health system.

For example, the British newspaper The Guardian saysthat McGee resigned because he was disappointed with the “lack of appreciation” the government would have shown towards the NHS and its staff.

McGee had told the Channel 4 documentary that he got enough when the government proposed a 1 per cent pay rise for NHS workers after a tough year of interest.

From his departure, New Zealand McGee had also said he and many other nurses think the Johnson government’s failed response to the coronavirus.

Boris Johnson praised McGee and the other nurse who treated her profusely Luis Pitarmaa, when he was discharged from the hospital in April last year. He said nurses had been by his side continuously for two days when the prime minister needed intensive care.

“The reason my body eventually started getting enough oxygen was that every second of the night they [hoitajat] watched next to me, ”Johnson said.

Johnson later invited the caretakers to the village to the prime minister’s official residence.

About 4.5 million Britons have been infected with coronary heart disease and about 128,000 citizens have died of coronary viral disease.