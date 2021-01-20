Today, Wednesday, the United Kingdom recorded 1820 additional deaths from infection with the new Corona virus during the past twenty-four hours.

It is the largest number of deaths recorded within a single day in the country since the start of the outbreak, according to British Health Ministry figures.

On Tuesday, Britain had recorded 1610 additional deaths from the virus, and it was also the highest number of deaths recorded in one day.

This brings the total deaths in Britain to 93,290, the highest in Europe.

Also, 38,905 new injuries were recorded in Britain during the past 24 hours, which brings the total number of injuries in the country to more than 3.5 million.

The British authorities imposed a strict closure on the population, including a closure of schools, due to its encounter at the end of the year with a strong wave of infections that was attributed to a new mutated version of the virus believed to be more transmissible, while it hopes to lift restrictions with the progress of the ongoing vaccination campaign.

Today, Wednesday, the number of people who received the vaccine exceeded 4.6 million, with more than 340,000 doses given in the last twenty-four hours.

The government aims to vaccinate everyone over the age of 70 and all health sector workers by mid-February, or about 15 million people.

While the number of injuries has decreased dramatically in recent days, the authorities have warned that this should translate into a decrease in the number of deaths and cases transferred to hospital.