Britain A metro line will open in London, which will also make it easier for Finnish passengers – Heathrow Airport will soon get you to the city center quickly and cheaply

London

Newly built the modern Tube station in Farringdon, London, captivates all the senses.

The eye rests in the space of the station tunnel. The length of the wide pier is as much as a quarter of a kilometer.

There is an investment in acoustics: you can even hear your own thoughts here.

The sense of touch has not been forgotten either. The hand cannot be without caressing the rounded corners of wall structures.

And it smells good here.

New station on the Elizabeth line in Farringdon, London. The station pier is 250 meters long. The line will open in stages, with Farrigdon in the first group of nine stations.

Welcome To the new Elizabeth line of the London Underground. The billion-dollar project, which lasted a couple of decades, is finally complete – at least in part.

The first section of the Elizabeth line will open to the public on Tuesday. The new underground line – that is, as the Londoners say: tube – as a first step, connecting Paddington Station with Abbey Wood, south of the River Thames in East London.

The new line is going hard. The tracks are new and straight. The knocking, crackling and swaying characteristic of the London Underground train is not disturbing.

“The speed is double that of an underground at a normal rate of 60 miles per hour [noin 97 kilometriä tunnissa]”, CEO of the Crossrail Rail Project Mark Wild told reporters under the opening of the Elizabeth Line.

Mark Wild, CEO of the Crossrail project behind the Elizabeth line, descending the escalator at the new underground station. On the walls of the new stations, the advertising space is purely digital.

In autumn The central tunnel of the Elizabeth line will be connected to the eastern and western tracks. They provide access to Shenfield to the east and Reading and Heathrow Airport to the west.

The new airport connection may also be of interest to Finnish visitors to London.

The Elizabeth line will get to central London much faster than the old route, the Piccadilly line. The Elizabeth line will also be a clearly cheaper option than the fast but expensive airport train to Paddington station.

According to preliminary data, a journey from Heathrow to central London along the Elizabeth line will cost £ 14, or about € 16.50.

“And after that, the same ticket can be exchanged at no extra charge for another line or even a bus,” Wild said.

The stations on the Elizabeth line can be viewed from this link.

Elizabeth line is named after the queen Elizabeth II by. The hallmark of the line is also traditional royal: purple.

The queen, 96, who had difficulty navigating, surprised everyone in May by coming in person to open her title line.

“It was exciting … we found out about it in the last minute,” said TfL’s project manager for public transport in London. Mark Dewhirst told reporters.

However, the queen herself did not test drive the new subway trains. Instead, the prince of his youngest son stepped into the cab of the subway train as his driver Edward.

Queen Elizabeth bought the first symbolic ticket for the new Elizabeth line. The delivery will be followed by his youngest son, Prince Edward.

New the transverse line brings long-awaited east-west travel to London.

When the new line opens in its entirety, it will be used by about 200 million passengers a year. It is estimated that with the completion of the line, 1.5 million new people will live just 45 minutes from central London.

This is also good news for London companies that have had difficult to find labor. Climate-friendly rail tourism is also forecast to increase.

“It will be easier to get to London from the South East, for example, for a day trip,” said London & Partners, London’s director of tourism. Tracy Halliwell said.

Even a review The Elizabeth line and the Crossrail project behind it have aroused over the years.

First, the project will be completed more than three years late.

According to Wilde, the delay was partly due to difficulties in tunnel construction. The country ship in central London is already very “full,” and sometimes a tunnel was dug right next to the tunnel.

The rapid pace of digitalisation brought additional problems. Technology evolved so fast during construction that plans became obsolete.

The Elizabeth line trains have unobstructed access unlike many of the old London Underground lines.

The project even the price is billions of pounds harder than originally estimated.

The final price will be around £ 19 billion, or over € 22 billion. Half of it is paid by the state. Half is paid by the City of London, but about half of the city is paid by businesses in the form of extra taxes.

“It is a tax-like investment in local services and regional development,” Chairman of the Central District Alliance Alexander Jan said.

Without efficient public transport, it is difficult for companies to attract employees and customers. Therefore, companies should participate in building a common good.

Farrigdon the area is famous for its creative businesses. There are enough advertising, design and technology companies here.

Tiktok’s London office, among others, has moved to a completely new position.

However, the area is still recovering from the pandemic and not all workers have returned to their offices remotely.

“Small businesses in the area, in turn, depend on office workers. We don’t know yet if the three-day office week has come here to stay, ”Jan said.

The opening of the Elizabeth line is now hoped to accelerate the return of the region to normal.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan (left), British Transport Minister Grant Shapps and Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested the benches of the new Elizabeth line underground train last Tuesday at Paddington station. The color of the line is purple, which is also repeated in the upholstery.

Wilden according to Farringdon can also be called the “heart” of the Elizabeth line. At least for historical reasons.

The London Underground is the oldest underground system in the world. When the very first tunnel line opened in 1863, it just connected Paddington Train Station and Farringdon Street.