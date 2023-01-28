Britain | A member of the British armed forces is accused of a terrorist crime

The suspected crimes took place in August 2021 and January of this year.

Britain’s a person serving in the armed forces was charged with a terrorist crime on Friday, the police said in a statement.

The suspect is accused of trying to obtain information that would probably be useful in planning or carrying out a terrorist act. The suspected crimes are of The Guardian including events in Staffordshire in August 2021 and January this year.

The man is also accused of placing the object in a way that was intended to make another person believe that the object was likely to explode, the police said.

According to The Guardian, the suspect is 21 years old. The man has been arrested and will appear in court on Saturday.