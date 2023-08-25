Britain | A man sold a toxic chemical, almost a hundred people died

The man sold supplies on his website that assist in committing suicide.

in Britain an investigation has been launched into the death of 88 people. The victims had bought the toxic substance from a man who is suspected of selling more than 1,200 lethal kits to 40 countries.

They talk about it, among other things BBC and The Guardian.

According to the BBC, Britain’s National Crime Agency has not been able to confirm that the substance directly killed people.

In May, however, a 57-year-old man was arrested in Toronto on suspicion of aiding and abetting suicide. The man is suspected of maintaining many websites where supplies that assist in committing suicide were sold.

Open it is not how many of the packages the man sold contained the toxic substance.

British police are said to have visited hundreds of households across the country to track down anyone who had made purchases from the man’s website.

According to Britain’s National Crime Agency, 272 people had bought products from the man in two years in Britain.