Britain A huge fire broke out at a London railway station: Videos show an exploding fire and a high cloud of smoke

In South London A huge fire broke out near Elephant and Castle train station on Monday, according to Reuters.

The videos taken on the spot show an exploding fireball and a high cloud of smoke below the train station.

News agency AFP reported shortly after eight in the evening that six people received medical treatment for breathing, among other things, and one of them was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Police said the incident was not related to terrorism, Reuters says. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

London The fire brigade said shortly before evening Finnish time that the fire had been brought under control.

Rescue workers were thought to be there for a few more hours. Roadblocks were reported to be in place for the time being.

Fire was extinguishing 15 fire trucks and about 100 rescue workers. According to AFP, the mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the fire was under control on Monday night.

There were at least three commercial apartments under the railway arches, six cars and a telephone booth, the fire brigade said. The train station and nearby buildings were evacuated from the fire road.

According to Reuters, the trains were diverted to the detour due to the fire.

“Roadblocks are in place and people are being urged to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed,” the fire department was told on Monday afternoon.