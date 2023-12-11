The office added that all members of the ship's crew are fine.

The office reported that it had received a report about an entity that declared itself to be from the Yemeni Navy, and ordered a ship to change its course to a Yemeni port.

On Saturday, the Houthi militia announced a ban on the passage of all ships heading to Israel, warning all shipping companies against cooperating with the Hebrew state.

The military spokesman for the Houthis stated: “After the forces succeeded in imposing their decision to prevent Israeli ships from navigating the Red and Arabian Seas, and as a result of the Zionist enemy’s continuation of committing horrific massacres, genocidal war, and the siege against our brothers in Gaza, the forces announce preventing the passage of ships heading to If the Zionist entity of any nationality does not enter the Gaza Strip with the food and medicine it needs, it will become a legitimate target for our armed forces.”

The spokesman continued in a statement, “The forces confirm their full commitment to the continuation of global trade movement through the Red and Arabian Seas for all ships and all countries except for ships linked to Israel, or that will transport goods to Israeli ports.”

The Houthi warning came at a time when the United States of America is seeking to establish an international force to protect navigation in the Red Sea.

A Pentagon official explained, “Washington is seeking 40 countries to join the international force to protect navigation in the Red Sea.”