Britain | A fisherman found a Lego shark that had been in the sea for 27 years

Britain|The shark found now is the first of its kind. Several other types of Legos that have ended up in the water have already been found over the years.

Nearly five million Legos fell into the sea in 1997 when a cargo ship capsized in waves off Cornwall, UK. 62 cargo containers slipped into the sea, one of which was full of sea-themed Legos.

On Tuesday, a British fisherman found a drowned Lego shark, the British Broadcasting Corporation reports BBC and a British magazine The Guardian.

A total of 51,800 shark model Legos ended up in the water 27 years ago.

Several other Legos that have sunk into the water have already been found over the years, but by Richard West the shark found on Tuesday was the first of its kind.

In the water despite the time spent, the piece of plastic had kept its shape.

West said he recognized the object found in his nets right away, as he had similar Lego sharks as a child.

“I was so excited. I was happier to find a shark than any other catch this week,” says the fisherman.

In addition to Cornwall, Legos have been found in the Isle of Man, the Channel Islands, Wales and Ireland.