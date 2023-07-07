Britain | A decent bonus for teachers if the British Labor Party wins the election – private schools would lose tax benefits

The British Labor Party is preparing for possible government responsibility. There is still time before the election, but Labor is already aligning the education sector, the economy and foreign policy.

London

Britain’s the labor party promises decent bonuses to teachers in the early stages of their careers if they stay in teaching jobs – provided that the labor party wins the next parliamentary election.

A Labor government would give each beginning teacher £2,400, or about €2,800.

“It will be paid for by ending the tax breaks for private schools”, the Labor parliamentarian responsible for education Bridget Phillipson announced including on Twitter last week.

In the British Labor Party, the MP responsible for education, Bridget Phillipson, is the so-called shadow education minister. The task of the shadow ministers of the opposition parties is to challenge the views of the government ministers.

Britain’s of the Ministry of Education of figures according to many state school teachers, they leave their school work unfinished right from the start. Last year, around 40,000 teachers left the field in England for reasons other than retirement.

Labor also wants to improve the level of education required of teachers. Now, many teachers in state schools do not have training in the field.

In England, the median annual salary of state school teachers is 41,604 pounds, or about 48,500 euros.

The Labor Party is considered an almost certain winner in the next British election. The elections will probably be held next year and at the very latest in January 2025.

Labour’s top politicians have already started preparing for the upcoming elections and at the same time possible government responsibility. The promise to invest in teachers and education is one example of this.

However, for voters, economic problems and the skyrocketing cost of living are the number one concern. The standard of living is in sharp decline.

Labor leader Keir Starmer has promised “new hope”: cuts in bills and improvement of public services.

If the Labor Party wins the next British general election, Labor leader Keir Starmer will become the new Prime Minister.

The Labor Party is also already preparing a new foreign policy line for Britain. Key to this is Labour’s parliamentarian responsible for foreign affairs David Lammywho emphasized in June in his line speech union of economy and diplomacy.

Lammy recently visited Paris where he met the French Minister for Foreign Affairs and Europe Catherine Colonna.

“The relationship between Britain and France is fundamental, not just to our countries, but to the security of the whole of Europe,” Lammy tweeted on Monday.

Parliamentarian David Lammy is responsible for foreign affairs in the Labor Party, i.e. he is the so-called shadow foreign minister.

In the process he promised to strengthen old, loosened ties with friends and partners around the world if Labor gets into power.

In Europe, what is of particular interest is how a Labor government would practically try to mitigate the disadvantages created by Britain’s departure from the EU, i.e. Brexit. Britain left the EU in 2020.

Labor has already stated that it is not going to try to overturn the Brexit decision or take Britain back to the EU single market or the customs union.

Conservatives have been in charge of government in Britain since spring 2010. Current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak started in his position last October.

There is weariness in the air with conservatives. Labor is now clearly in the lead opinion polls.

We will get a taste of the voters’ feelings in a couple of weeks on Thursday. Then by-elections will be held in three constituencies.

The focus is especially on the North-West London constituency of Uxbridge, which recently lost its MP due to the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign from the House of Commons.