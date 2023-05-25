Friday, May 26, 2023
Britain | A car crashed into the gate of the British Prime Minister’s official residence – One arrested

May 25, 2023
in World Europe
Britain | A car crashed into the gate of the British Prime Minister’s official residence – One arrested

No one was injured in the collision.

Vehicle bumped into the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunaalso to the gate in front of the official residence, the police say according to the Reuters news agency.

According to London police, no one was injured in the collision. One person has been arrested.

According to the British broadcasting company BBC, the arrested man is suspected of reckless driving and damage to property.

According to Reuters, TV images show how the police have cordoned off the area along Whitehall. The Prime Minister’s official residence is located at number 10 Downing Street, which is the cross street of Whitehall.

