The cleaner found a loaded Glock 19 pistol on the seat at London Heathrow Airport. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab had recently returned from the United States.

Britannian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dominic Raabin the security guard received, at least for the time being, exit passports from his job because he had forgotten his official weapon on the plane, news agencies and several British media outlets say.

A cleaner working at London Heathrow Airport found a Glock 19 gun in the seat of a United Airlines plane. The gun was loaded.

“The person in question has been reassigned and an internal investigation is underway,” London police told Reuters.

Security guard had for some reason taken off his holster and apparently forgot it on the plane.

Raab returned from a mission from the United States on a night flight that landed at Heathrow early Friday morning.

Glock is an Austrian weapons manufacturer. In Finland, both police and defense forces have Glock pistols.