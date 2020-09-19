Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Britain A British Foreign Secretary security guard was shelved for forgetting his pistol on a plane

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 19, 2020
in World
0

The cleaner found a loaded Glock 19 pistol on the seat at London Heathrow Airport. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab had recently returned from the United States.

Britannian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dominic Raabin the security guard received, at least for the time being, exit passports from his job because he had forgotten his official weapon on the plane, news agencies and several British media outlets say.

A cleaner working at London Heathrow Airport found a Glock 19 gun in the seat of a United Airlines plane. The gun was loaded.

“The person in question has been reassigned and an internal investigation is underway,” London police told Reuters.

Security guard had for some reason taken off his holster and apparently forgot it on the plane.

Raab returned from a mission from the United States on a night flight that landed at Heathrow early Friday morning.

Glock is an Austrian weapons manufacturer. In Finland, both police and defense forces have Glock pistols.

Glock 19 pistols are commonly used as service weapons.­Picture: Markus Jokela / HS

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

Amitabh and Shahrukh's throwback picture goes viral, both superstars seen in this style

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In