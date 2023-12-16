The boy's mother may be in Finland.

16.12. 15:42 | Updated 16.12. 23:50

Six British boy who has been missing for years Alex Batty has arrived back home in Britain, authorities say the BBC by.

Batty, 17, was found on Wednesday near Toulouse in southern France.

French prosecutor Samuel Vuelta Simon previously reported that Batty will fly from Toulouse to London late Saturday afternoon. Greater Manchester Police said they were working to get Batty home to his grandmother. Batty's grandmother, who is the boy's legal guardian, lives in Oldham, near Manchester.

Batty disappeared at the age of 11 while on holiday in Spain with her mother and grandfather. According to Batty's grandmother, mother and grandfather wanted an alternative lifestyle and did not want the boy to go to school. The boy had lived for years in spiritual communities in Morocco and the Pyrenees.

According to the French authorities, Batty had grown tired of the mobile lifestyle and left the community where he lived. The last straw was when the boy's mother wanted to take the boy to Finland. Batty described his mother to the authorities as “unstable”.

The authorities said on Friday that the boy's mother might be in Finland. According to the French media, the authorities have started a search operation to find the mother.