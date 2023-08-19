Britain | A 33-year-old nurse was found guilty of murdering seven babies

Letby was charged with a total of 22 crimes. He was acquitted of two murders.

British nurse Lucy Letby33, was found guilty on Friday of the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six babies in Britain, the British Broadcasting Corporation reports, among other things BBC and a British magazine The Guardian.

Letby murdered the babies by injecting them with air between June 2015 and June 2016 while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester. The city is located in northwestern England, less than 20 kilometers south of Liverpool.

Letby was charged with a total of 22 crimes. He was acquitted of two murders. The jury was inconclusive on six counts of attempted murder.

of The Guardian according to Letby, a report was made to the police in 2017 and he was arrested in 2018.

According to the BBC, in the attempted murder, Letby, in addition to injecting air, had given the babies too much food and poisoned them with insulin.

“He twisted his teachings in a twisted way and weaponized his profession to cause harm, grief and death,” said a lawyer for the prosecutor’s office Pascale Jones According to the BBC.

of The Guardian according to the report, the victims included identical triplet brothers, a newborn weighing less than a kilo, and a girl born ten weeks prematurely, whom Letby murdered on the fourth attempt.

According to Jones, Letby did everything he could to cover up the crimes. Among other things, he changed his way of doing things so as not to be exposed.

Letby told his colleagues that the babies’ deaths were caused by the vulnerabilities they already had. According to British newspapers, Letby had selected victims whose survival was already more uncertain than usual.

The Guardian and the BBC say that Letby murdered more children than anyone else in modern British history.

The British government announced shortly after the court hearing that an independent investigation would be conducted into the case. The purpose is to reveal how it is possible that Letby managed to murder seven babies before he was reported to the police.

According to The Guardian, the doctor who first reported his suspicions to the hospital management believes that the management had acted recklessly, as they did not contact the police earlier.