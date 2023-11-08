Britain | A 15-year-old died in a stabbing, the police arrested a peer

According to the police, the investigation of the case is in the early stages, but eyewitnesses have already been interviewed.

Police has opened a homicide investigation in Leeds, northern England, after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death near his former school on Tuesday, reported The Guardian.

Rescue authorities were alerted to the incident on Tuesday afternoon. According to the report, the teenage boy had been the victim of severe abuse. The boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He died of his injuries later that day.

The police have arrested a teenage boy as a result of the events. According to the police, the murder investigation is in its early stages, but the questioning of eyewitnesses has already started, and more witnesses will be heard.

According to the principal of the school in Horsforth, the victim of the stabbing was a former student of the school. The stabbing happened near the school.

“We are aware that this has caused students and staff who knew the victim great anxiety and upset,” the school’s principal Paul Bell stated according to The Guardian.

According to the BBC around 50 young people gathered for a memorial service later on Tuesday in Broadgate Lane, less than a kilometer away from the police cordoned off investigation area. According to the BBC, people brought candles and bouquets of flowers to the event. The parents of the young people were also there to remember the victim.

“When you read about events like this in London, you think it’s dangerous to be a teenager there, but you wouldn’t think it could happen here,” one parent of a school-age child commented on the events to the BBC anonymously.