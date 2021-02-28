20.5 million doses of a vaccine against the Corona virus have been given in the United Kingdom so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News.

The total number of confirmed cases of the new Corona virus in the United Kingdom reached 4.18 million as of 7:30 am today, Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News.

The data showed that the total number of deaths due to infection with “Covid 19-” disease caused by the virus reached 122,939 cases, while 11,602 of the infected recovered from the disease.

The Corona virus appeared in the United Kingdom a year and four weeks ago.

It is noteworthy that the number of vaccination doses and the number of citizens who have been vaccinated are determined according to the type of vaccine the country uses, whether it consists of one or two doses.