Britain 140 people per minute vaccinated in England, all British adults promised vaccine dose by autumn

Britain Every adult will be offered the vaccine by September, says Foreign Secretary Raab.

For everyone British adults to be offered first coronavirus vaccine by September, Brianney Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says According to The Guardian. This is the first time that the vaccination schedule has been clearly set.

The UK vaccination program currently focuses on four risk groups, including those over the age of 80 and those living in nursing homes.

British ministers are increasingly convinced that the vaccination of these groups will be completed as planned in mid-February.

British Minister for Health Matt Hancock wrote on Twitter, that more than half of those over the age of 80 have now been vaccinated.

“Every vaccine brings us closer to normal,” Hancock said.

English the director of the public health system Simon Stevensin according to 140 Englishmen receive a vaccine per minute, the British broadcaster BBC says.

According to Stevens, England is on schedule to deliver 1.5 million doses of the vaccine this week. Stevens said some hospitals are participating in a ten-day trial where people are vaccinated around the clock.

According to Foreign Secretary Raab, Britain’s plan is to give 15 million of the most vulnerable the first tranche of the two-stage vaccine by mid-February, the BBC reports.

If the schedule stays, by early spring, the first vaccine has been given to 99 percent of people at highest risk of dying from a coronary infection.

“We want to offer the first vaccine to the entire adult population by September. This is the plan, ”Raab said.

Raab hopes the government will be able to ease interest rate restrictions in March, if possible.

“It’s not going to be a big, sudden event, but the restrictions are being relaxed.”